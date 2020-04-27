Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 5.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

