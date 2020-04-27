Brightworth Sells 509 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brightworth reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Intel were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, FIX raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

