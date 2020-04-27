CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.