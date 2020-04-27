Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 31,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,531,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after buying an additional 358,639 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 56,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,741.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 357,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after buying an additional 353,397 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

