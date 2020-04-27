Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 8,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

