Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.