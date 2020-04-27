Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $32.96 on Monday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

