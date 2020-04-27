Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 57,881 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,628,000 after purchasing an additional 524,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,211,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.96 on Monday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.