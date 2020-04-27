North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $195.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

