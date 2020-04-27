OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 229 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO stock opened at $53.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

