Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,847 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

