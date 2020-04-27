OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,228 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

