Alphabet (GOOGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $11.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

