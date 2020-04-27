Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 2,187 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 18,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,013,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $97,952,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 58.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 48,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

