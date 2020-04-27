Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,956.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,082 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

