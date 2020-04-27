First Merchants Corp Sells 11,322 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.