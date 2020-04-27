Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 51,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 2,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,303.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

