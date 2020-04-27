Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

