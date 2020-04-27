Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 5,672 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $295.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock valued at $475,179,574. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

