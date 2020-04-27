JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

