Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD opened at $212.18 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.