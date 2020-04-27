Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.