Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 937 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $90.71 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

