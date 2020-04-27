North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 849 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $725.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

