North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $96.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

