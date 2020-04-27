North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.