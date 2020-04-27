Lincoln National Corp Sells 902 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 429,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

