MCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $725.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $578.55 and a 200-day moving average of $493.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.