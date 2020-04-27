MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

NYSE:MKC opened at $154.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.64. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

