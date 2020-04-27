MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.48.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $160.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $183.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.