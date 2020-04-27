MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,306,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $147.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.