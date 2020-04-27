Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 286.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

