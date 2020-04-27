Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.64 Million Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.