Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,236.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,364 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 179,345 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 60,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.46.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.35 on Monday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

