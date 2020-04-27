56,741 Shares in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $60,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,649,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.33. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,299,686 shares of company stock worth $152,209,927.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

