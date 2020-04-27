OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 3,928 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth $11,163,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

