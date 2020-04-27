Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

