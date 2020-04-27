Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total value of $12,361,192.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $258.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.98 and a 200-day moving average of $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

