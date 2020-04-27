First Merchants Corp Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.71 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

