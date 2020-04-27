Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.18. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

