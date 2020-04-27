Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.