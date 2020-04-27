First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

