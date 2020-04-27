Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

