First Merchants Corp Buys 8,379 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

