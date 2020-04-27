First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys 1,505 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.19 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

