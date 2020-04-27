First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.73 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

