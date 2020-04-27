Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

