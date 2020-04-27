Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.