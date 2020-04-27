North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

