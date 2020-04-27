Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Reduced by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.